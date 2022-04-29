Lace up your running shoes to help mark World Press Freedom Day in Malaga The seven-kilometre race and two-kilometre solidarity walk will take place on 8 May and some of the money raised will be donated to UNHCR for its work in Ukraine

The Malaga Press Association will be holding its 5th Carrera de la Prensa on Sunday 8 March, a race to commemorate World Press Freedom Day. For the first time, this year’s event will include the 1st Press Solidarity Walk, just two kilometres in length, for the public to join in. Part of the money raised will be donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support their work in Ukraine.

Covid and Ukraine

The president of the association, Elena Blanco Castilla, explained during the presentation of the event that the aim of the race is to remind people of the importance of the existence of free, pluralist and independent media for the whole of democratic society. “Recent world events, especially the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, highlight many vulnerabilities and threats which mean we must protect press freedom as a fundamental right,” she said.

Threat of fake news

Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga provincial council, said a courageous and committed press is important to guarantee democracy and fight the threat caused by fake news, while Noelia Losada, Malaga’s councillor for Culture and Sport, pointed out that the race is also an excellent opportunity for the whole family to get involved and generate healthy lifestyle habits.

The race will be just over seven kilometres long, and will leave La Rosaleda stadium in Avenida La Palmilla at 9am and finish in Calle Cervantes, next to Malaga city hall. The route of the 2km solidarity march will join that of the race in the Plaza de la Victoria and finish in the same place. The route will be through the historic city centre.

Sign up

There is still time to sign up for the race or the walk, as the deadline is 5 May. The cost is 10 euros, and the race numbers, official tee-shirts and gifts from sponsors can be collected on 6 and 7 May from the Sports Department of El Corte Inglés in Avenida de Andalucía, from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.