New information has emerged about the stabbing incident that took place in Malaga's Los Asperones area on Thursday, 19 November. According to sources, the ... National Police had to draw their service weapons to restrain the father of the injured young man while he was holding a knife and an iron bar, allegedly pursuing the his son's attacker in search of revenge.

It all began at around 00.30am, when the 28-year-old man alleged to be responsible for the stabbing turned up at his former in-laws' home, breaching a restraining order, imposed by the court, in order to get to his ex-partner. A brawl broke out in the street during which the man allegedly made death threats and attempted to assault his former father-in-law.

The woman's 21-year-old brother stepped between the two to defend his father, at which point the suspect pulled out a large knife, with a blade measuring around 27 centimetres, with which he allegedly stabbed the young man in the arm.

According to sources , the attacker's 22-year-old brother also joined the fight, reportedly coming out brandishing another knife to intimidate the around ten people present.

The two brothers allegedly chased after the injured young man and took advantage of the fact that he had fallen to the ground to stab him a second time in the arm. At that moment, the victim's mother intervened to help him. The assailants threatened her as well and made a move as if to stab her too.

Failed revenge

A few minutes later, a National Police patrol located the father of the injured young man near Camino de Santa Inés. According to sources, they found him bare-chested, carrying a large knife with a blade measuring around 25 centimetres and a pointed iron bar. He was in a highly agitated state and allegedly walked straight towards the patrol car, snarling that he was going to kill them.

The situation forced the police to get out of the patrol car and draw their service weapons, at which point the 49-year-old man dropped the items he was carrying. However, he reportedly continued to behave aggressively and put up fierce resistance until he was finally restrained. According to the same sources, he told the police that his son had been stabbed and that he was seeking revenge.

On arriving at the scene of the brawl, other law enforcement workers saw the stabbing suspect attempting to hide an object. After searching the area, they found the knife with traces of blood on it. The night ended with the 21-year-old injured man in hospital and the alleged perpetrator, his brother and the victim's father arrested.

The case is due to be heard in a fast-track trial in early December. The prosecution is charging the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing, who is currently in pre-trial detention, with one count of causing bodily harm and another of making threats, for which it is seeking a total of five and a half years' imprisonment. For his brother, who is charged solely with making threats, it is seeking one and a half years' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the father of the injured man will have to answer for the offence of resisting a public official, for which the prosecution is seeking a prison sentence of one year and six months.

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