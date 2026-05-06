Spanish digital hotel chain Gaiarooms arrives in Malaga to boost small accommodation businesses

Pilar Martínez 06/05/2026 a las 15:59h.

Salamanca-based digital hotel chain Gaiarooms specialises in transforming small and medium-sized independent hotels using proprietary technology and remote management systems. It has just arrived in Malaga as the first step in its expansion across Andalucía.

Gaiarooms was born during the height of the pandemic and gained momentum last year by expanding in northern Spain, as well as in Barcelona and Madrid. It has just acquired its first property in the capital of the Costa del Sol: a 16-flat building with a rooftop pool, currently undergoing renovations to adapt it to the company's model. The hotel should open by the end of the year.

"This marks the arrival of a digital management model designed to optimise the operations of independent accommodations and adapt them to the changing demands of visitors," Gaiarooms says.

The chain's value lies in revitalising these types of establishments and equipping them with automation, operational efficiency and artificial intelligence through flexible management models that allow them to professionalise and maximise their profitability without losing their local identity. "The goal is for them to be able to compete directly with the major players," Gaiarooms states.

The brand already operates more than 1,800 units in ten provinces and uses advanced technology to maximise operational efficiency and the customer experience. It has recently announced work on new additions in several Andalusian provincial capitals.

Gaiarooms' first venue in Malaga will be in the city centre. The idea is to automate key processes such as online check-in, access management, 24/7 customer service and dynamic pricing.

Gaiarooms' entry into Malaga comes at a time when a significant portion of the small hotel sector is facing the challenge of digitalisation, with guests seeking immediacy and personalisation.

Enrique Domínguez, CEO and founder of Gaiarooms, says that Malaga "is a city with great potential and a very dynamic tourism ecosystem". "Our arrival reflects our interest in providing a model that helps improve the operational efficiency of accommodations and offers new alternatives to owners and investors," he says.

Gaiarooms states that, with this operation in the Costa del Sol, it is introducing a model that can contribute to the modernisation of the local tourism sector, especially in the small operator segment, with plans to continue exploring new opportunities in the area after the opening of this property.

The company states that it offers property owners and investors the possibility of incorporating their assets into its network through different formulas, including fixed and variable lease agreements and management contracts. "This flexibility allows us to adapt each project and improve its profitability through the use of dynamic pricing, revenue management and advanced optimisation of sales channels," Gaiarooms says.