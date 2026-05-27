Spain's government prepares Malaga land for construction of 1,362 social housing units

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 27/05/2026 a las 11:59h.

The central government has activated the project to adapt the Buenavista land in Malaga for the construction of 1,362 social housing units.

Just one week after Cabinet approved this initiative, state-owned company Casa47 launched a tender for the development works, which will cost 33.6 million euros. The estimated completion time is two years from the awarding of the contract.

Construction companies interested in this project have until 29 June to submit their bids.

The Buenavista project dates back 25 years. It involves developing a total of 14 plots for the construction of subsidised housing, along with 48,923 square metres of green spaces. Most of the buildings will be three floors plus an attic, except for the homes on two of the plots, which will be four floors plus an attic.

Commercial uses will cover 1,904 square metres of the land; sports facilities 11,870 square metres; social use 3,296 square metres. There will also be two schools on plots of 2,825 and 14,357 square metres, respectively.

The project includes several measures to facilitate transport for future residents, among them the construction of a 98-metre in diameter roundabout to improve access to Avenida Ortega y Gasset (the old Cártama road). The widening of this road has been pending for years despite the various residential and logistics projects in the area.

Planners have also included a bridge over the Guadalhorce motorway to link this area with the new housing developments under construction west of the Teatinos campus. Developers in the area will fund the bridge, as it falls under the external infrastructure requirements of the basic infrastructure special plan (PEIB). These requirements total around 1.85 million euros.

Stormwater from the northern part of the development will flow through an open-air channel into the Merino stream. Planners have also designed two underground storage tanks to collect excess rainwater so it is not lost and can be reused for irrigation.

The urban development project for this land sets aside space for a future light rail route that will connect this part of the city. It will also provide 689 surface parking spaces, along with 24 spaces for people with reduced mobility.

Construction of the 1,300 subsidised homes will take several years. They form part of a national programme aimed at releasing land for affordable rental housing at around 700 euros a month. Casa47 says it will manage the full residential process, from land preparation and development through to construction, handing over the keys and ongoing housing management.