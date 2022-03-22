Some Malaga taxi drivers join hauliers' fuel price protest About 70 took part in Monday’s demonstration, driving very slowly in convoy around the city with the lorries

Some taxi drivers in Malaga city decided to join the protests by hauliers over the cost of fuel on Monday. About 70 took part in a demonstration, joining a convoy of lorries driving very slowly around the city to draw attention to their situation.

This was an independent decision by self-employed taxi drivers, but the sector is considering the possibility of calling a nationwide strike with the support of the principle taxi associations.

Self-employed drivers

The Andalusian Elite Taxi Federation issued a statement expressing its support for the indefinite strike called by the Platform for the Defence of Road Transport. “Our federation defends the interests and rights of a large part of self-employed drivers in the sector, and that is why we are joining the cause of our colleagues in the haulage sector and, above all, their demands regarding the major increase in the price of fuel which also directly affects us,” it said.

Not taking part

Meanwhile, the Aumat taxi association in Malaga, which is the largest group, has told its members that although it supports the haulage sector in their protests, as an association it will not be taking part. At least, unless there is overall agreement within the taxi sector to do so.