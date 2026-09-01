Malaga investigates new shooting

The National Police are investigating a shooting in the Monte Pavero area, in Malaga's Bailén-Miraflores district, that happened early on Monday morning. Fortunately, ... there have been no reported injuries.

The incident took place at around 4am, when the emergency services received a call concerning a fight on Calle Genoveses.

Witnesses said they had heard shouting and gunshots. On arrival, the National Police found bullet holes in a vehicle.

According to sources close to the case, the suspect fled the scene by car. The police have launched an investigation to establish what happened and locate the perpetrators.

A week ago, another shooting took place in Marbella, this time with a fatal victim. The police found the body of a 33-year-old man of Senegalese origin.

He had gunshot wounds in his abdomen, which discarded the initial hypothesis alluding to a hit-and-run incident.

The violent crime unit have taken charge of the investigation, but there have been no arrests so far.

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