Thick taró fog causes delays at Malaga Airport

The Taró covers the whole of the port of Málaga, as seen from Gibralfaro.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga 04/09/2026 a las 13:22h.

The thick taró fog on Friday has drastically reduced visibility at Malaga Port, in the bay and large parts of the coast.

This has led ... the airport to activate "low-visibility procedures", which is causing significant delays to arrivals (it does not affect departures). "For the time being, flights are arriving in dribs and drabs," airport sources said.