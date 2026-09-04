Transport
Thick taró fog causes delays at Malaga Airport
The control tower has had to activate low-visibility procedures, which is causing significant delays to arriving flights
The thick taró fog on Friday has drastically reduced visibility at Malaga Port, in the bay and large parts of the coast.
This has led ... the airport to activate "low-visibility procedures", which is causing significant delays to arrivals (it does not affect departures). "For the time being, flights are arriving in dribs and drabs," airport sources said.
Friday's episode of advection fog is proving to be very intense due to the lack of wind. The mass of condensed water is barely moving, staying trapped along the coast and part of the city centre.
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Ignacio Lillo
Local weather expert José Luis Escudero set off first thing in the morning to observe the phenomenon from Gibralfaro.
"Large drops are falling along Paseo de los Curas, as if it were raining. At the Parador, the trees are also dripping with water," he said.
The fog coming into contact with the trees results in condensation and precipitation.
"You can't see the Cathedral or the city hall from here. It's breathtaking," Escudero said.
The phenomenon began at around 3.30am and is likely to clear around midday or in the early afternoon, when the sun comes out. It could, however, return at dusk.
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