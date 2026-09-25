Seven people arrested in Malaga for selling stolen mobile phones, laptops and other items

25/09/2026 a las 06:10h.

The Local Police in Malaga have arrested seven people in the framework of an operation that started in July. They have recovered numerous stolen items ... worth over 16,300 euros, as well as a vehicle which they returned to its owner.

According to a police statement, among the detainees are a man and a woman believed to be members of a travelling criminal gang specialising in theft and fraud. They were allegedly involved in numerous criminal offences in various parts of Spain.

The aim of the operation was to step up surveillance and security particularly in the area around Calle Mauricio Moro Pareto to combat the sales of counterfeit goods. The detainees are charged with theft of mobile phones, large-scale theft, the theft of laptops, fraud, misappropriation and vehicle theft.

Thanks to the investigation, the police have managed to recover 12 state-of-the-art mobile phones, valued at around 6,000 euros; four laptops, valued at 4,176 euros; a high-end bicycle, valued at 3,500 euros; and 6,170 euros in cash.

In addition, the police have seized 159 counterfeit football shirts ready for sale, with an estimated market value of 2,385 euros, five prepaid Sim cards in their original packaging and various items from shops and supermarkets valued at 296.35 euros.

The police have also investigated another individual for an offence against industrial property rights and reported a private hire vehicle for operating outside its authorised territorial area.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city