Second Malaga brawl in just 24 hours leaves two injured

María José Díaz Alcalá and Irene Quirante 16/06/2026 a las 13:01h.

The Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly assaulting two other men with a broken bottle during a brawl near the San Andrés beach in Huelin on Sunday.

The incident followed an earlier armed brawl in the Palma-Palmilla district, which had left four injured and 13 arrested just 24 hours prior.

The incident on Sunday occurred at around 9.15pm. The emergency services received an alert concerning a fight with two injured people on the Antonio Machado seafront promenade.

The emergency operator immediately notified the Local Police, the National Police and the health services. According to sources, an ambulance transported a 36-year-old man with cuts to his hand to a hospital in the city.

SUR learnt that the suspect had fled the scene after the attack and hidden between two cars. The police eventually located and arrested him. He had blood on his clothes.

Although witnesses reported that knives had been involved in the fight, all indications are that the suspect used a broken bottle to attack the two victims.

For reasons under investigation, he began arguing with a group of people. At one point, he allegedly broke a bottle and attacked two of them.

This was the second brawl to occur this past weekend. On Saturday night, the police arrested 13 people following a large fight with four injured individuals, including a 39-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The incident occurred at around 11pm, when the emergency services received a report about a fight with knives and guns on Calle Deva.

Shortly after the medical team attended to the injured woman, the security forces received another call from the Regional hospital that reported the arrival of three people with injuries, one of them with stab wounds.

The hospital also complained of the presence of numerous family members of the injured, which prompted a police deployment to prevent possible disturbances.

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