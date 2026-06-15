Malaga armed fight leaves four injured and 13 arrested in Palma-Palmilla

María José Díaz Alcalá 15/06/2026 a las 11:19h.

The National Police are investigating a brawl that broke out on Saturday night in Malaga's Palma-Palmilla district, leaving four people injured. The police have arrested 13 suspects.

The events took place at around 11pm on 13 June, when the emergency services received a report about a fight with knives and guns on Calle Deva.

According to sources, a 39-year-old woman with stab wounds was admitted to Hospital El Clínico and several others went to the Hospital Regional on their own, with injuries of varying severity.

The National Police and medical personnel immediately arrived at the scene. Shortly after the medical team attended to the injured woman, the security forces received another call from the Regional hospital that reported the arrival of three people with injuries, one of them with stab wounds.

The hospital also complained of the presence of numerous family members of the injured, which prompted a police deployment to prevent possible disturbances.

Witnesses told SUR that they had heard gunshots during the brawl.

The National Police are currently conducting an investigation to clarify what happened. The 13 detained suspects are between the ages of 20 and 45.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports