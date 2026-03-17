Affray in Malaga beachside nightclub ends in bloody scene

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 11:35 Share

A brawl between two groups of people on Sunday night ended with nine arrests in the area of a nightclub on the coast of Malaga city on Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, when the detainees allegedly started fighting over a jealousy issue inside the club at the Malagueta beach.

Although nobody was seriously injured, the club manager described to SUR a bloody scene that "looked like Halloween night" because of all the blood on the walls and the floor.

The intervention of the staff was key to preventing a worse outcome. "We managed to restrain the two groups confronting each other and we took one of them out on the street," the manager said.

Once they had managed to separate the two parties, the staff called the police, who arrived around 6.50am. The police first arrested three men and two women with blood on their clothes outside the club. After that, they arrested the other three suspects - two men and one woman.

The detainees are between the ages of 22 and 35. They have been accused of a rioting offence. Fortunately, the incident happened at the end of a "normal" night, when there were barely any people left in the club.

According to the club manager, apart from a few customers pointing out the odd behaviour of one of the detainees, there were no earlier signs that an affray like that could happen.

Material damages

In the aftermath of the physical fight, the club required a deep clean. The manager said that they had hired a professional cleaning service to reopen.

The main room of the club, however, will not reopen until the staff replace the glass of the soundproof door that the troublemakers hit during their brawl.