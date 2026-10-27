Ryanair launches four new routes from Málaga Airport

Ryanair is kicking off the winter season with four new routes, strengthening its presence at Málaga Airport, where it is the leader in passenger numbers. ... The Irish low-cost airline has announced that the first flights on its new winter routes to Trieste, Venice and Hamburg departed from this Costa del Sol airport on Monday, with the new flight to Turin having been added last Sunday.

The airline has announced that it will operate two weekly flights to and from Trieste and Hamburg, and four weekly flights to and from Venice and Turin. “These routes will offer customers in Malaga even more choice at the lowest fares in Europe,” the airline said, adding that Ryanair’s full winter timetable is now available to book via the mobile app and on Ryanair.com.

82 This is the number of routes that Ryanair will operate this winter from Malaga Airport, where it is the market leader in terms of passenger numbers

“It has been fantastic to see the first flights on our new 2026 winter routes take off from Malaga to Trieste, Venice, Turin and Hamburg, taking the first of many satisfied Ryanair passengers on their winter getaways this year,” said Ryanair’s spokesperson in Spain, Alejandra Ruiz.

The spokesperson highlighted the strength of this destination, where the airline is the market leader at this airport with a 34 per cent market share, and the second-busiest airport for the airline, behind only Barcelona. In fact, during this low season – which began with the clock change last weekend and will continue until the next clock change at the end of March – Málaga Airport will be one of only two airports where Ryanair is set to increase its routes and seat capacity, the other being Madrid-Barajas.

A few days ago, Ruiz unveiled the new timetable for the Costa del Sol, confirming that a total of 82 routes will be operated. Of these, six will be new winter routes: Trieste, Venice-Marco Polo and Turin (Italy), Katowice (Poland), Košice (Slovakia) and Hamburg (Germany). The airline will offer 3.4 million seats to and from Malaga between late October 2026 and late March 2027, of which more than 92,000 will be additional. Most of these flights will be operated using the 15 aircraft the airline has based at its Malaga hub.