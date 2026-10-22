EasyJet launches new routes from Malaga as low-cost airline nears 50 million passengers

22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 19:30h.

Low-cost carrier EasyJet has announced three new international routes from Malaga Airport as the airline approaches the milestone of 50 million passengers carried to ... and from the Costa del Sol since its first flight landed in 1999.

Marking the fifth anniversary of its operational base in Malaga, the airline confirmed new connections to Southampton, Bordeaux and Biarritz. The announcements were made during an industry event held in Malaga featuring Javier Gándara, EasyJet Managing Director for Southern Europe, and Javier Mateos de Porras, Director-General for Tourism Promotion at the Regional Government of Andalusia.

Services to Bordeaux will commence on 26 October, while the new Southampton route is scheduled to launch on 1 May 2027 with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. A new route to Biarritz will also begin operations on 7 May 2027.

Increased capacity and package holiday growth

EasyJet ranks as the third-largest airline by passenger volume at Malaga Airport. Since opening its permanent base in 2021, the company has expanded its fleet to four aircraft at its Malaga base, increased its route network from 14 to 25 destinations, and nearly doubled its local workforce from 100 to 190 employees.

Gándara emphasised that while the Malaga base remains seasonal, operations now span seven months of the year to support year-round connectivity.

"Malaga was already a very important market for EasyJet before the hub opened, but these past five years have allowed us to take it a step further," Gándara said, highlighting that the airline remains committed to seeking further growth opportunities across Andalucía.

The airline's tour operator arm, EasyJet Holidays, also reported strong growth, with Spain accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all summer 2026 bookings. Almost 65,000 package holidaymakers visited the Costa del Sol via EasyJet Holidays this summer, bringing total customers brought by the operator to 340,000 since the Malaga base opened.