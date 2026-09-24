Malaga's El Retiro estate to be transformed into 4.2m-euro nature-based health centre

Malaga's historic Finca El Retiro estate in Churriana is set for a major redevelopment after the municipal urban planning department granted planning permission for ... a 4.2 million euro transformation.

The former ornithological and botanical park will be converted into a state-of-the-art healthcare complex focused on physical sports recovery and emotional well-being.

The 18-month project, designed by Parques y Escuelas de la Naturaleza, will focus exclusively on the tropical garden area and existing structures, leaving the estate's protected historic garden completely untouched.

The aim of the project is to create "a healthcare complex where the latest medical advances combine with a relaxing environment in nature", as the project specifications, drawn up by Parques y Escuelas de la Naturaleza, state.

The planning permission covers the conversion of existing spaces through changes of use, as well as the construction of 21 independent "residential modules", each measuring 75 square metres, integrated into the tropical garden to house the healthcare facilities.

Urban planning department reports have confirmed the feasibility of the change of use for this type of wellness clinic. The total floor area of the planned buildings will be 9,011 square metres, comprising both existing and new structures, while complying with the legal limit of ten per cent of the maximum floor area.

The state aviation safety agency has classified the works as minor in terms of aeronautical easements due to the low height of the proposed structures.

Among the facilities due to undergo refurbishment, the former greenhouses or glasshouses stand out. These will be converted into a therapeutic sports centre and an activities centre with a decorative pond. The complex's former kitchen will house a clinical laboratory, while the main villa, the Molino building, the former garage and various outbuildings previously used for animals will become rooms and residential care facilities.

In addition, there will be a café, the chapel will be adapted for healthcare use and the dovecote building will be used for commercial and storage purposes.

Furthermore, a significant number of properties will adapt to healthcare uses, without the need for structural work. These include the palace-style house, covering more than 1,450 square metres, and the Prive Clásico building, covering almost 4,000 square metres, as well as the former Casa de Yoga.

At the same time, a building originally designed as a clinic will retain its healthcare use, with only some refurbishment and maintenance work across its more than 1,500 square metres.

The design by architect Fernando Rodríguez Caro guarantees "the conservation and maintenance of various ornamental and landscape features on the estate". The old domes and lightweight structures previously used as aviaries will turn into rest areas, while the kidney-shaped pool and the rectangular pool will become ornamental ponds.

Heritage and landscape features such as the pergolas and the Tumba del Obispo will remain completely unchanged, blending into the natural surroundings of the new rehabilitation centre.

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