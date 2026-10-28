Renfe trains currently stationary on tracks following Toledo rail accident are returning to Malaga

Benito Avilés is one of the people from Malaga who boarded an AVE train bound for Madrid this morning. The train accident in Toledo province ... forced the train to stop near Puertollano. After several hours of confusion, Avilés and the other passengers got off the train at Puertollano station.

"We were on our way to Madrid for the agricultural sector protest. There was a lot of confusion. After being stuck for several hours, the passengers were told that they would be returning to Malaga on the same train," Avilés told Sur.

At the moment, they do not know what time they will be returning. "We've been told we'll be returning on the same train, although they haven't been able to give us an exact time," Avilés said.

On the southern high-speed corridor (Madrid-Andalucía, which includes connections to Seville and Malaga, among others), around 50 trains run in each direction every day (totalling more than 100 services per day across all operators).

On Wednesday morning, the AVE that left Atocha at 7.20am bound for Malaga is believed to have reached its destination without incident. It is highly likely that the 8.30am service was impacted by the accident along the route, very close to Atocha.

In the opposite direction, from Malaga to Madrid, the cancellation of the AVE train that was due to depart at 7.30am and arrive at 9.44am is now considered a certainty. The same will have happened to the train that departed from María Zambrano at 7.48am.

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