Several trains from Malaga and Seville stranded on tracks or at stations with hundreds of passengers affected

Information is trickling in, but the tragic accident in Urda (Toledo) has left several trains stranded somewhere along the southern high-speed corridor. Hundreds ... of people have been affected.

State rail operator Renfe has confirmed that there are trains stranded on the tracks or at stations, although the sources were unable to specify the exact number.

State rail infrastructure company Adif has posted on its social media: "All trains on this line are currently stopped at stations along the route. For further information, please contact the various companies operating on the line."

On the southern high-speed corridor (Madrid-Andalucía, which includes connections to Seville and Malaga, among others), around 50 trains run in each direction every day (totalling more than 100 services per day across all operators).

The operators providing the service are Renfe (AVE and Avlo), Iryo and Ouigo. On the Malaga-Madrid route alone, the full reopening of the lines following the Adamuz tragedy in January and the restoration of the double track following the landslide in Álora have made it possible to reach 50 daily services, in addition to services to and from Seville and other Andalusian municipalities operated by the Adif-Alta Velocidad network.

Affected trains

On Wednesday morning, the AVE that left Atocha at 7.20am bound for Malaga is believed to have reached its destination without incident. It is highly likely that the 8.30am service was impacted by the accident along the route, very close to Atocha.

In the opposite direction, from Malaga to Madrid, the cancellation of the AVE train that was due to depart at 7.30am and arrive at 9.44am is now considered a certainty. The same will have happened to the train that departed from María Zambrano at 7.48am.

There are, in principle, no Iryo or Ouigo trains running during the affected times.

Around ten trains on the Seville-Madrid and Madrid-Seville line may have been affected.

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