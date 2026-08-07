Public land sales pave the way for 10 new affordable homes in Malaga city

The Junta de Andalucía has sold three properties in central Malaga to private developers who will use them to create 10 protected homes (VPOs). The ... sales form part of a wider regional government plan to bring unused public assets back into use for protected housing projects in Malaga and surrounding areas.

The Andalusian Housing and Regeneration Agency (AVRA), which manages the properties, has sold the buildings after previous attempts to find buyers were unsuccessful, raising more than 791,000 euros from the three sales.

Regional Minister for Housing Rocío Díaz said: "The Junta is putting all its available public assets, which have been underused for decades, to work on one of Andalucía's main challenges, which is increasing the supply of protected housing."

City-centre real estate

A year ago, the Junta put four properties in Calle Dos Aceras, Calle Alta and Calle Álvarez up for auction with plans for 15 protected homes in total. The other three properties remained unsold until the latest agreements were completed.

The three properties recently sold are all located within the historic centre. Those at numbers 16 and 18 on Calle Álvarez will provide space for six protected homes and have been bought by Marbella-based company Micarmasol.

Meanwhile, the building at number 18 Calle Alta, in the San Felipe area, has been acquired by Torremolinos-based Arcadia Alta and will allow four further homes to be developed.

The latest transactions follow an earlier sale of number 9 on Calle Dos Aceras, an abandoned Baroque mansion that was bought by Proyectos Titania Blue in October. The developer plans to convert the property into five protected rental homes.

In 2024, the regional government also attempted to sell number 30 on Calle Ollerías and the adjoining property at number 4 on Pasaje Meléndez, next to the Provincial Council's cultural centre. The two sites had capacity for nine protected homes, although only the Ollerías property was sold. It was awarded to Malaga company El Trebol Marín 96 for 487,102 euros, with plans for six regulated-price homes.

Failed 'tecnocasas' scheme

Meanwhile, the Junta has acknowledged that its agreement with Malaga city hall to resolve the failed 'tecnocasas' scheme has still not been completed, despite being signed in 2019.

The scheme, launched around 20 years ago, set aside city-centre properties for an experimental form of protected housing that combined homes with dedicated teleworking spaces. The project was never carried out.

The regional Housing ministry said the city hall had committed to buying 14 AVRA-owned properties and that both administrations had now agreed the valuation reports needed to complete the transfer process.

However, the unresolved administrative situation continues to delay other projects in central Malaga, including the planned redevelopment of the site where Cánovas del Castillo was born on Calle Nuño Gómez, next to Calle Carretería.

The Junta said cooperation between institutions was essential to make better use of public assets, support urban regeneration and increase access to housing, although delays continue to hold up the development of some central Malaga sites.