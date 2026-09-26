Malaga to launch Calle Victoria's refurbishment after Easter and remove parking spaces to make way for wider road

Malaga city council has cleared the way, at least on paper, for the long-awaited redevelopment of Calle Victoria. At a recent meeting, Mayor Francisco ... de la Torre and several councillors reviewed the final proposal from Plataforma Victoria: a group of residents who have, over the last few years, been advocating street improvements.

The difficulties involved in undertaking far-reaching changes to this flagship thoroughfare are evident, given that it is used by buses that carry well over five million passengers a year. The narrowness of the road also works against the project.

That is why ideas such as making it partly pedestrian or restricting it to one-way traffic have previously been ruled out.

Finally, work is scheduled to begin after Semana Santa 2027. It is likely to last one year and cost 4.6 million euros.

Characteristics of the project

The project provides for two traffic lanes, each approximately three metres wide. According to the promoters, "the dimensions of the buses are the factor behind this increase compared with the current lanes".

To achieve this new layout, the city council has to remove the existing parking spaces, although it will keep those for people with reduced mobility and provide spaces for loading and unloading.

"The platform considers it essential that this reallocation of space be accompanied by measures to ensure the safety and comfort of pedestrians," the document states.

"With regard to the trees, the platform has requested that the orange trees on the east-hand pavement stay and that the number of these trees on the west-hand pavement increase to provide shade and highlight the separation between the pedestrian area and the road."

At the end of Calle Victoria, next to the church of San Lázaro, local residents have also requested that the pavement widen to provide more space for pedestrians.

The proposed plan involves the installation of seven pedestrian crossings along Calle Victoria, as well as a new traffic light at the junction with Calle Picacho and Calle Coto de Doñana.

Residential complaints

"We are concerned about the speed of traffic. The approximately 500 linear metres of the road may encourage excessive speeds. We are calling for preventative and control measures, as well as penalties for offenders," residents said.

Among the city council's proposals is the possibility of relocating the street lamps to the facades of the buildings. On this point, the residential platform pointed out that, should this solution ultimately go ahead, the city council should first contact and coordinate with the homeowners' associations.

"This project represents an opportunity to improve one of Malaga's most iconic thoroughfares. We are calling for a final outcome that combines transport, accessibility, pedestrian safety, orange trees, landscaped areas and lighting," they stated.

Plataforma Victoria has requested that the project be put on display for a week in the city hall's Patio de Banderas, so that local residents, shopkeepers and the general public can learn the details of the project.

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