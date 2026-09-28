Malaga calls housing rally to denounce evictions outside the city hall on Monday

The eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen from her home in Madrid has sparked a wave of reactions across Spain, the impact of which will ... be felt in Malaga this Monday.

The Un Techo por Derecho platform and the Malaga tenants' union (Sindicato de Inquilinos) have called a housing rally to denounce evictions outside the city hall at 8pm this Monday 28 September. "Housing cannot continue to drive people away from their homes!" reads the post on Un Techo por Derecho's Instagram profile.

The platform is urging people to say "Enough is enough!", following the most high-profile eviction in recent years. "The case of 87-year-old Maricarmen has shown us the cruellest side of this system," its members say.

The demonstration is in support of "older people who, after a lifetime of hard work, live in fear of losing their homes; families who cannot make ends meet and live under the threat of eviction; and children who should not have to grow up with the uncertainty of not knowing whether they will be able to stay in their home".

Under the slogan 'Concentración por el derecho a la vivienda, contra el rentismo criminal y la especulación' ('Rally for the right to housing, against criminal rent-seeking and speculation'), Un Techo por Derecho is calling on the people of Malaga to stand up for Maricarmen and for many others in the same situation.

"Not one more Maricarmen!" say members of the tenants' union. Malaga's platform for people affected by high mortgages has joined the call with a statement reaffirming "its unwavering commitment to the comprehensive defence of the right to decent housing".

"People and legal certainty for residents must take absolute precedence over financial interests," the platform states.

There were 1,136 evictions in Malaga province in 2025. "This represents an average of almost four evictions a day or 22 families a week," the platform states, citing official figures from Consejo General del Poder Judicial.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city