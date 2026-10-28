Malaga train passengers queue at car hire counters in Vialia due to shortage of bus and plane seats to Madrid

The collision between the AVE and Iryo trains in Urda, Toledo province, on Wednesday has led to the cancellation of the high-speed rail ... service between Malaga and Madrid.

Passengers with tickets started queuing up early on Wednesday morning at the María Zambrano railway station in Malaga to find an alternative means of transport. Queues immediately formed at the car hire companies with offices in the Vialia building.

"They've asked us for 150 euros to pick up the car now and drop it off later at Atocha," a passenger who approached one of the Europcar counters told Sur. Another person said she had been able to hire a car to travel back to Madrid with her husband and their ten-month-old baby.

The suspension of the Malaga-Madrid rail service has opened the door to travel by bus and plane. The company providing the coach service is Interbus. At present, the only seats available are on the bus departing at 11.40pm.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, Iberia announced that it is capping fares on the Malaga-Madrid route. At present, there are two flights scheduled for today: one departing at 9.40pm and the other at 10pm.

A statement by Iberia says that the maximum fares for all its flights to or from Andalucía will remain capped until 8 November.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city