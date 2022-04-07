Provincial authority announces 20-million-euro storm damage recovery plan The Diputación has activated a special aid package for all municipalities in Malaga, to cover the cost of the damage caused by the recent weather phenomena

Malaga’s provincial council, the Diputación, has today (Thursday 7 April) announced a special aid package of 20 million euros to help all of the towns and villages across Malaga to recover from the recent storms.

"The Diputación is the closest and most sensitive administration to the problems of the local councils and we are launching this extraordinary plan which will allow the municipalities to meet the costs caused by the latest weather catastrophes, such as cleaning up after the Saharan sand, the repair of infrastructure caused by the rains or the preparation of the beaches after the damage caused by the last storm," said the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, who is confident that the central government will also provide funding. "We have laid the first stone, but together it will be easier," he stressed.

Distribution

The distribution of money to the municipalities, which is the third such aid package so far this year after an initial 17.5 million euro injection and a further 28.8 million, has been structured in population brackets, with priority being given to the smallest villages, as they are the ones with the least resources to be able to put emergency plans into place.

The funding will range from 100,000 euros for each of the 16 municipalities with less than 500 inhabitants to 493,500 euros for the 12 towns with more than 30,000 inhabitants.

The rest of the groups are as follows: between 501 and 1,000 inhabitants, 115,000 euros; between 1,001 and 2,000 inhabitants, 130,000 euros; between 2,001 and 3,000, 150,000 euros; between 3,001 and 5. 5,000 inhabitants, 170,000 euros; between 5,001 and 7,500, 200,000 euros; between 7,501 and 10,000, 220,000 euros; between 10,001 and 15,000, 245,000 euros; between 15,001 and 20,000, 275,000 euros; and between 20,001 and 20,000, 295,750 euros.

Approved

Once the programme has been confirmed and approved, which is expected to happen at the next provincial plenary session on 20 April, it will be up to the individual town halls to communicate their intention to take advantage of the funding. Saldo announced that the money will be unconditional and as such each locality will be able to use the money for any action they deem appropriate. Salado went on to say that he is relying on "the common sense of the mayors" to use the resources to cover extraordinary expenses. "If they have money left over, of course they can use it for other works," he added.