Malaga council takes legal action against property owner over unauthorised felling of 20 trees

Malaga City Council has launched legal action against a property owner who allegedly chopped down 20 cypress trees without authorisation.

Inspectors from the Parks and ... Gardens Department discovered the missing trees during a routine visit to Calle Vicente Espinel.

According to official reports, the trees were felled without planning permission, official authorisation, or prior consultation with town hall arborists.

The council’s Environmental Sustainability Department has now issued formal notification of disciplinary proceedings against the owner for breaching local green space conservation laws.

Arborists valued 16 of the destroyed mature trees at €15,137.56. The remaining four were too small to qualify for financial assessment under municipal bylaws.

City officials confirmed that paying any court fines will not exempt the owner from their legal obligation to replant and restore the damaged site.