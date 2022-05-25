Junta de Andalucía president announces another hospital for Malaga in 2023 Speaking at a forum organised by SUR on the subject of challenges for Andalucía, Juanma Moreno said the old Doctor Pascual military hospital is to be incorporated into the health service

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced on Wednesday morning that Malaga will have a new hospital next year, as the old Doctor Pascual military hospital, which is currently closed, will be incorporated into the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

Speaking at the SUR forum on ‘The challenge for Andalucía’, Moreno said the hospital is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023. It will have 200 beds, four operating theatres, consulting rooms and diagnostic test facilities.

“This hospital, which has been closed for years, will significantly improve healthcare for the people of Malaga, especially patients with chronic illnesses and those suffering from several conditions. People who accuse us of wanting to privatise healthcare should note that we are turning what was a private hospital into a public one,” he stressed.

The Doctor Pascual will be Malaga city’s fourth health service hospital.

104 million euros for works at the Hospital Civil next year

The Andalusian president also announced that plans for a new hospital on the site of the Hospital Civil are progressing well, and that 104 million euros will be assigned in next year’s budget for the first phase of the works, which are expected to cost 380 million euros in total.

“This third hospital for Malaga is something that we have taken out of the enormous drawer of shelved projects which have not progressed at all in the past due to a lack of ambition from previous administrations,” he said.