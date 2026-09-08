Malaga Burger King workers harrassed and threatened by aggressive man

A large police operation took passersby in the centre of Malaga by surprise on Monday afternoon. The National Police arrested a man for threatening to ... kill workers at the Burger King on Alameda Principal.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm. The man (an old acquaintance of the police) sneaked in to help himself to a drink without paying for it.

"He's been coming almost every day for the past two weeks. He usually strikes at night or when the place gets busy, which is when you're least likely to notice," one of the staff members told SUR. To prevent him from stealing, they usually switch off the drinks machines.

On this occasion, the man reacted aggressively and started making death threats against the female staff who were processing orders at the counter. "He often tells us he's going to kill us and that we should try not to go out on our own to take out the bin bags because he'll catch us," they said.

On Monday, however, the manager was present and reprimanded the man for his behaviour.

The staff also alerted the emergency services, as the manager restrained him until the police arrived. Several patrol cars (two from the National Police and at least three from the Local Police) arrived at the scene and proceeded to identify and search the suspect.

The National Police arrested him for an offence of making serious threats. According to sources, the police had seized a pocket knife from the same man earlier that afternoon.

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