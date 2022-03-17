Police officers and a doctor save a man from choking in a beach bar in El Palo The man had lost consciousness but thanks to the intervention of the three professionals, he was breathing when the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital

The actions of two police officers and a doctor were crucial in saving a man's life after he started to choke on a piece of meat while eating in a beach bar in El Palo. The incident happened in an establishment on Avenida Salvador Allende, where the man was having lunch when he was suddenly unable to breathe.

Several customers at the bar helped the man out onto the street where they found a pair of local police officers. At this point the man was turning purple due to a lack of oxygen so the officers quickly started the Heimlich manoeuvre.

As they failed to expel the piece of meat they realised part of it had gone up the man’s throat. They proceeded to perform CPR for more than ten minutes, according to the report.

At this moment the intervention of an anaesthetist proved vital to saving the man’s life. The doctor managed to remove two pieces of food that were blocking the man’s airways, allowing air back into his lungs. The police continued performing CPR as the man was still unable to breathe fully on his own.

Slowly but surely, the man regained consciousness and was able to breathe again. An ambulance arrived at the scene to help the man and transfer him to a hospital. Doctors later confirmed that the help from the police officers and the doctor had saved the man’s life.