Malaga puts on hold permanent use of Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds due to Palacio de Ferias extension

As happens every year, following Malaga's seven-day August fair, the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds return to their slumber. The emptiness and silence will ... return to a space covering more than 140,000 square metres that remains unused for 350 days a year, despite its great potential and location.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre initiated the latest attempt to find a permanent use for the Cortijo de Torres five years ago. In April 2021, he revealed the details of an ambitious project to transform the site into a new hub where the fairground pavilions would coexist with housing, offices, shops and hotels.

However, De la Torre made the viability of this project conditional on private-sector involvement to finance 232 million euros.

Years have gone by and the proposal remains on the back burner, waiting to attract private investors who would be willing to get involved, as it does not appear that the local government is prepared to take it forward on its own.

However, there is one issue that is keeping it on hold: the much-discussed extension of the Fycma fair and trade centre (Palacio de Ferias).

The city council has decided to commission the architectural practice of Ángel Asenjo, who designed the Palacio de Ferias 25 years ago, to draw up plans for this extension. The project, for which preliminary planning procedures have already begun, does not fit in with the way it was integrated into Gavilanes and González's design.

The urban planning department has admitted that the project to put the fairgrounds to permanent use "does not fit in with the planned extension of the Palacio de Ferias, as it occupies part of the land required for that purpose". The city council is set to "revise" this ambitious project because "the space envisaged in the project is not available in its entirety".

De la Torre's 2021 Cortijo de Torres proposal was based on four main uses. The first of these, covering an area of up to 91,893 square metres, would be set aside for offices; a further 2,700 square metres would be set aside for commercial use; 42,000 square metres for "exhibition and industrial" space; and the extension of the Palacio de Ferias was planned to cover an initial area of 38,000 square metres. In addition, 83,425 square metres were earmarked for underground car parks.

This is what the new building will look like

The Cortijo de Torres plan does not sit well with what is now the city council's main plan for the extension of the Fycma, in accordance with the Asenjo's guidelines.

The architect has devised an extension to the building's distinctive architecture, comprising a structure with a floor area of 60,000 square metres and a height of 35 metres.

The ground floor will house new exhibition spaces, a 2,600-seat conference hall, catering areas, a warehouse, logistics facilities and conference rooms. On the first floor, there will be further conference rooms (seating 1,400) connected to the main hall, as well as offices and ancillary facilities. All of this will be built above two basement levels providing space for around 2,000 vehicles.

The Fycma's extension, valued at over 50 million euros, is currently a priority for the city council, taking precedence over any plans that might be set in motion to put the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds to permanent use.

However, this unresolved issue remains on the agenda of municipal officials and is repeatedly called for each year, particularly during these days in August when it comes to the fore once again as the fair is dismantled until the next fair in 12 months' time.

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