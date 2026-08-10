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Malaga 112: pedestrian dies after getting hit by car on A-7 motorway

Prior to the accident, several witnesses had reported a person walking along the motorway to the emergency services

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Kilometre 993 of the A-7 motorway as it passes through Malaga.

SUR

A pedestrian died early on Sunday after getting hit by a car on the A-7 motorway near Malaga.

Prior to the accident, the emergency ... services had received calls from several witnesses who reported that a person was walking along the road.

Their alerts mobilised the Guardia Civil's traffic division.

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At around 1am, drivers reported that there was a person lying on the motorway, reportedly after getting hit by several vehicles.

The emergency services at the scene confirmed the pedestrian's death.

There are no further details regarding the victim's identity at this stage.

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Malaga 112: pedestrian dies after getting hit by car on A-7 motorway

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Malaga 112: pedestrian dies after getting hit by car on A-7 motorway