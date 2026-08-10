112 incident
Malaga 112: pedestrian dies after getting hit by car on A-7 motorway
Prior to the accident, several witnesses had reported a person walking along the motorway to the emergency services
SUR
A pedestrian died early on Sunday after getting hit by a car on the A-7 motorway near Malaga.
Prior to the accident, the emergency ... services had received calls from several witnesses who reported that a person was walking along the road.
Their alerts mobilised the Guardia Civil's traffic division.
At around 1am, drivers reported that there was a person lying on the motorway, reportedly after getting hit by several vehicles.
The emergency services at the scene confirmed the pedestrian's death.
There are no further details regarding the victim's identity at this stage.