Malaga closes Paseo del Parque on Wednesday ahead of rally in support of Ceuta and another against racism

02/09/2026 a las 12:09h.

Two rallies are keeping Malaga's Paseo del Parque and Avenida de Cervantes closed on Wednesday evening, 2 September, according to an announcement by the ... city council.

Both roads are going to close to traffic from approximately 7pm until the participants in the rallies in support of Ceuta and against racism have passed through.

This will also impact traffic along Pasillo de Santa Isabel, Paseo de Reding, Avenida de Príes and Paseo de Sancha.

The city council has also warned of modified bus routes and recommended checking the EMT mobile app for up-to-date information.

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