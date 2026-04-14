Oracle tech corporation co-founder's 'Japanese' yacht calls at Malaga Port

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 12:33 Share

An impressive 88-metre yacht draws the attention of onlookers at Malaga Port these days. Its name is Musashi and the owner is Larry Ellison - co-founder of multinational technology company Oracle.

Musashi is one of the most singular pieces of contemporary naval engineering. The yacht is currently moored at the Palmeral dock (its first stop in Malaga), where it hasn't gone unnoticed by locals and tourists strolling along the promenade, now that the nearly clear skies and mild temperatures typical of Malaga in April have returned.

This yacht isn't particularly remarkable for its length of 88 metres, as there are several larger vessels currently in Malaga. It does, however, stand out for its expansive, retro-style windows with an oriental inspiration, as the name suggests. It is a tribute to Miyamoto Musashi (1584-1645), the most legendary samurai and strategist in Japanese history.

A more compact and functional alternative

The vessel was built by the Dutch shipyard Feadship in 2011, according to data available on the Superyachtfan website. When he commissioned it, Ellison was looking for a more compact and functional alternative to his previous vessel, the 138-metre Rising Sun, which couldn't find berths in many of the most sought-after destinations.

Sinot Yacht Design is behind the yacht's interior design, which fuses contemporary luxury with a distinctly Japanese essence and touches of Art Deco. From a technical standpoint, the Musashi is equipped with four MTU diesel engines that allow it to reach a top speed of 21 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 18 knots. Its range is such that it can travel up to 6,000 nautical miles at a sustainable speed of 12 knots.

The yacht can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine cabins and a crew of 23 in ten cabins. Larry Ellison's guests can enjoy a panoramic glass elevator and a luxurious private cinema. There is also a hot tub on the upper deck.

The market value is around 160 million dollars, with annual operating costs ranging from ten to 20 million dollars. These costs are not a problem for Ellison, whose fortune exceeds 100 billion dollars, according to Forbes. The Musashi has a near-twin ship, the Fountainhead, which is owned by Edward Lampert of Sears Holdings.