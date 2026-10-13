Oldest part of Malaga's Roman Theatre to finally open to the public after three-year delay

The Roman Theatre in Malaga is finally set to extend. The monument on Calle Alcazabilla has been awaiting the completion of a project for the ... past six years to build new access points and a viewing platform, which will allow visitors to explore the oldest part of the complex: the remains of the Roman baths dating from the Republican era (1st century BC).

These remains even predate the construction of the theatre on this very site. Following the design of the project, a tender was issued for the construction of the new walkways in 2023, but it was unsuccessful as the war in Ukraine and subsequent inflation made the budget insufficient.

The regional ministry of culture increased the budget, but the next two calls for tenders encountered the same lack of interest until, finally, the fourth attempt proved successful. A contractor has now been selected: Granada-based company Tesela Materiales, Innovación y Patrimonio.

This company specialising in the conservation of historical heritage was the sole bidder in this fourth tender, awarded for 147,136 euros. Following the submission of documentation demonstrating its involvement in Almeria at the Barrio Andalusí archaeological site and the Civil War shelters, as well as its work on the southern wall of the Alcazaba, as well as the restoration of the main facade of the Orixe Zuloaga primary school (San Sebastián), the company proved it had the experience to undertake this task.

Once the contract has been signed, Tesela will have five months to carry out this project, which involves the construction of wooden walkways so that the public can view both the site of the ancient Republican baths that predated the Roman Theatre and the garum pools of the fish-curing factory that developed across this entire hillside after the theatre fell into disuse in the 3rd century.

This project aims to extend the scope of this archaeological site in order to illustrate the city's transformation beyond the period when it functioned as a theatre, first as public baths and, subsequently, as an area for fish production and processing.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the Roman Theatre, so the contract for this long-awaited project comes at a symbolic time.

The project involves the construction of new walkways and a wooden platform that will connect with the existing viewing platforms, enabling the public to view, from a higher vantage point, those areas of the archaeological site that are currently outside the existing visitor route.

A visualisation of the walkway and viewing platform to be built at the archaeological site. (SUR)

Visitors will be able to see the remains of one of the few buildings in Malaga documented from the early Roman period (the Republic): the thermal baths, of which part of an opus spicatum floor has been preserved. This is a type of flooring commonly used in these popular baths.

These remains, which predate the theatre, are located partly beneath the paving slabs of Calle Alcazabilla and near the garum pools, which date from the 3rd century. These large vessels, used for making the famous sauce that was exported to Rome, can currently only be seen from the iconic glass pyramid on the pedestrian walkway. This project, however, will allow visitors to view them up close from the new walkways as well.

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