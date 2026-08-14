Malaga Port welcomes nine cruise ships during the August fair

Tourists are coming to Malaga city to attend the August fair by land, air and sea. The city council has confirmed that nine cruise ships ... are scheduled to dock at the port in the coming days.

The ships have a combined capacity to carry more than 19,000 passengers, who will be able to disembark and enjoy the fair during the few hours the ship is in port.

Friday, 21 August, accounts for almost half of the total number of arrivals expected during the fair. Four cruise ships with a combined capacity of 9,591 passengers are due to arrive on that day, followed by this Friday, 14 August, when two cruise ships with a capacity of 3,167 passengers are scheduled to dock.

According to sources, the average occupancy rate on each of the two ships is around 80 per cent.

One of the highlights of the busy schedule next Friday is the arrival of the 'Arvia', operated by P&O Cruises, which can accommodate more than 6,200 passengers.

The ship will dock at 7am, having sailed from La Coruña, and depart from Malaga at 5pm bound for Alicante.

It is one of the company's Excel-class ships, carrying more than 1,700 crew members. It is 345 metres long, has 16 decks and a gross tonnage of 185,000 tonnes.

The ship, which runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), features a large central glass rooftop for events, swimming pools and nighttime shows. It has around 26 bars and restaurants, leisure areas, several outdoor swimming pools, a water park and mini-golf courses.

The other three ships due to arrive next Friday are 'premium' cruise ships. Two of them, the 'Seven Seas Splendor' and the 'Seven Seas Navigator', carry up to 700 passengers. The third, the 'Ambience', operated by Ambassador, has a capacity of 2,043 passengers.

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