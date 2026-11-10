Malaga University students spend the night at the Faculty of Education ahead of general strike

Around 40 students spent the night on Monday at the Faculty of Education, in a protest ahead of the 11 November nationwide general strike. ... The initiative, dubbed 'Noche en verde' ('night in green') and organised by @umaxlapublica, aims to unite two movements in a single protest: those fighting for the right to housing and students highlighting the university's problems.

According to the organisers, the idea originated from a committee of housing protesters and students involved in university protests. With the 11 November strike just round the corner, they decided to organise a joint action that would raise awareness of both causes.

The participating students had arrived by 9.15pm (when the faculty closes). The organisers had put together a programme of activities including a banner-making workshop, workshops on student unionism, creativity workshops and even a film screening later that evening.

The event was held with the university's knowledge. The organisers stated that, as this was a protest action, they felt it was important to inform the faculty in order to avoid problems or possible reprisals. They did not, however, have authorisation.

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