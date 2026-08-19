Malaga-based artist Isa Nieto paints her Feria poster live at Alameda Principal

Anyone passing along Alameda Principal in Malaga on their way to the Feria on Tuesday found themselves stopping to watch as artist Isa Nieto recreated ... her poster on a mural measuring over two by three metres.

The illustrator will be at the bus stop until Thursday, sketching the lanterns, jasmine and colours with which she pays tribute to the city's great August fair, in its two versions and settings: in the city centre and at the fairground, by day and by night.

The tribute to the Feria is also a clear statement in these times of AI-generated images.

"The Malaga fair is a very cheerful event, reflected in its colours by day and by night, which were key to the poster," Isa Nieto says. She has mostly used pinks, blues and yellows to reflect the range of sensations of Malaga's fair.

Although the commission for this poster came via El Corte Inglés, the artist has made the project her own with a highly personal design, in which she has incorporated highly recognisable icons.

"Starting with the Farola and the fireworks display, which is in itself a spectacle of colour," Nieto says. She has also incorporated a woman dancing with castanets, the green and purple lanterns from the flag of Malaga and other elements that "showcase Malaga's folklore".

Isa Nieto will leave her mural on display during the fair at the Alameda bus stop. (Migue Fernández)

Nieto also recognises the work of fellow artist Patricia Castro, whose poster was chosen to officially represent this year's Feria.

Nieto is making her debut in this artistic genre, using tempera and gouache to create a design characterised by its handcrafted quality.

"It's designed and hand-painted because I wanted to pay tribute to the artists who used to paint posters as unique works of art where you can really see every stroke," she says.

Isa Nieto comes from a background in painting and enjoys drawing on a table or easel more than on a screen. This authenticity also holds extra value in these times of designs produced by AI and digital technology.

Passionate about traditional techniques, Nieto has a particular fondness for large murals, which allow her to explore the possibilities of her designs.

In 2024, the Madrid illustrators' association awarded her for painting the mural for the Luces bookshop. She also designed the label for the special bottle of El Pimpi and the cover for the short story collection Escríbeme Málaga.

She is now taking her latest creation out onto the street. "I'll be here until Thursday, from 1pm to 7pm, enjoying the cool air," the illustrator jokes. "Thank goodness I've got the shade of the trees on the Alameda."

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