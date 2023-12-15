New fish auction quay opens at Malaga Port

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 15 December 2023, 12:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

City, provincial and regional authorities were out in force at Malaga Port on Monday, not just to discuss the province's drought crisis and proposals for ships carrying water to offload at the city docks, but also to inspect the brand new fishing quay to house the wholesale auction of the fresh fish as it comes off the boats. The upper floor of the market building is designed to be a restaurant.

This move in turn will allow the grain stores to be moved to silos on the old fish market quay, freeing up space for the open air auditorium project that has been on the drawing board for years.