Malaga residents denounce restaurants for leaving no pedestrian space during promenade rehabilitation

A terrace that one of the restaurants set up on Monday, over the new pavement in Malaga's Pedregalejo district.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 16:17 Share

Pedregalejo district residents have complained of the lack of pedestrian space some restaurants leave when they set up their terraces on top of the new promenade pavement.

According to an agreement between the city council and the association of hospitality business owners, restaurants and bars in the area can install outdoor tables and chairs once they have new pavement, as long as they don't interrupt the work.

The Pedregalejo promenade rehabilitation has advanced to 35 per cent, which means that there is still quite a bit before it finishes. According to the contract, it should be ready in July and many establishment owners work around the installation to not lose customers.

This, however, has led to criticism from the local residential association, with many people reporting that there is barely any space for pedestrians to walk when there are tables and chairs.

Head of the residential association Gema Delgado reminds the public that the city council has guaranteed in meetings that there will be markings on the ground to limit how far an establishment can extend its terrace.

"We understand that the work is still unfinished and it may be too early to make the markings," Delgado has acknowledged. However, on behalf of the Pedregalejo residents, she demands that the city council keep its promise and monitor for any breaches.

SUR went to the promenade on Monday and confirmed that there is little space for pedestrians and cyclists in some areas. In addition, some establishments had decided to put chairs and tables outside despite the inconvenience of construction fences.

The promenade renovation will cost council 5.7 million euros. In order to facilitate access to homes and establishments, the city council is carrying out the work in phases, working in four areas (west, centre, north-south and east), leaving the western (Plaza del Varadero, next to the Nereo Shipyards) and eastern (Plaza de Las Palmeras, next to the Jaboneros stream) ends open for the collection of materials. In this way, the work is progressing until it reaches the Plaza del Ancla.