Natura Málaga will bring together more than 150 companies at the Palacio de Ferias this weekend Some 120 different activities will be offered over the three days of the fair that promotes a healthy and sustainable lifestyle

Natura Málaga, a fair for promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle will bring together more than 150 companies focused on responsible consumption and a healthy lifestyle between April 1 and 3. It will take place at the Malaga's main exhibition and conference centre.

Natura Málaga will host an extensive programme with more than 120 activities. These include special talks and presentations, cooking classes, yoga, family workshops and much more. For example Natura Baby will return with tips around pregnancy, baby care and parenting and this Friday there will be conferences on sustainable entrepreneurship, food and tourism.

There will also be family activities to enjoy. Such as workshops on the recovery of species, how to create seed bombs, conservation of marine diversity, the value of pollination, how to develop urban gardens, environmental awarenss and recycling among other things.

Professional programmes

On the opening day, Natura Málaga will concentrate on the professional aspects with a focus on entrepreneurship, sustainable tourism and food. It will host the Conference on Food Consumption Trends in collaboration with the Gastrocampus Innovation initiative promoted by the University of Malaga. The meeting will address ecological nutrition and the consumption of conventional or processed foods and their impact on personal well-being from a scientific point of view. There will also be a conference on sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship and how they factor in local development.

Opening hours and prices

The events this Friday start at 7am and end at 8pm, Saturday starts at 11am and ends at 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Day tickets cost four euros if purchased online and five euros at the box office. Tickets for all three days cost eight euros online or 10 euros if purchased at the box office. Children under the age of 12 enter for free.