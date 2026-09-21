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Malaga 112: motorcyclist injured after car rear ends her near Avenida Juan XXIII

The accident took place near the church of San Patricio in the Huelin district at 1pm on Monday

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The area in Malaga where the accident took place on Monday.
Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

A woman sustained injuries on Monday after a car rear ended her motorcycle in Malaga's Huelin district.

According to sources, the accident happened near ... Avenida Juan XXIII at around 1pm.

The Local Police and paramedics attended the scene to assist the injured motorcyclist. The condition of the woman is unknown for the moment.

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Malaga 112: motorcyclist injured after car rear ends her near Avenida Juan XXIII

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Malaga 112: motorcyclist injured after car rear ends her near Avenida Juan XXIII