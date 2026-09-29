Malaga calls for 'No more evictions': 1,000 people protest against housing crisis in Spain

More than 1,000 people took to the streets of Malaga on Monday evening to protest against the lack of affordable housing and a wave ... of evictions, with demonstrators expressing solidarity with 87-year-old Maricarmen, whose eviction in Madrid has become a national cause.

The National Police estimated the crowd at more than 1,000, according to figures released by the government's subdelegation in Malaga. The demonstration brought together housing activists and people directly affected by the crisis, as well as families with children, young people and older residents.

Tents in Plaza de la Constitución. (Salvador Salas)

The crowd gathered outside Malaga city hall, but the turnout was large enough to stretch along much of the Paseo del Parque.

Many members of the public joined the call from the Un Techo por Derecho platform to protest against the eviction of the elderly woman from Madrid, which has become a national symbol of the housing crisis. They also demanded affordable housing in Malaga and protested against what they described as "speculators" profiting from an increasingly scarce resource.

Among the slogans heard and displayed on placards were: "A roof for everyone"; "There isn't room for everyone under the bridge"; "Vulture funds out of our neighbourhoods"; "If I pay the rent, I can't afford to eat"; "Progressive government, hypocritical and rent-seeking"; and "Paquito [a reference to the mayor] is selling what's left of the city".

After the rally in the park, a large spontaneous march set off along Calle Larios, with the protesters reaching Plaza de la Constitución, where some activists pitched tents, intending to spend the night there.

Evictions every day

Carmela Olmedo, spokesperson for the Malaga Sindicato de Inquilinos (tenants' union), said the housing crisis had become structural. She blamed "rent-seeking and speculation", which she said formed part of an economic strategy made possible by inaction from governments and institutions at every level, from central government to the regional and municipal authorities.

"There are many people like Maricarmen. We're seeing around 50 evictions every day and it has to stop. Society is saying enough is enough. It is unacceptable that women and families should end up on the streets with no alternative. The ground is prepared for speculators to turn our homes into a business. It is an injustice affecting millions of households every day," she said.

Ysabel Torralbo, spokesperson for Un Techo por Derecho, the platform behind the demonstration in Malaga and other provinces, said Malaga was experiencing "a humanitarian crisis in which human rights are being violated".

"Almost everyone has been affected in some way. People are very tired, which is why we're here: to support Maricarmen, but also to give a voice and visibility to the women who are living on the streets," she said.

The organisers said that Malaga had seen four evictions a day like Maricarmen's during the summer.

"Mariló, Tita Mari and María Teresa (some of the women affected by these court orders) are practically living on the streets or in storage rooms, trying to survive wherever they can. That's why Malaga has to change. We have to put an end to speculative policies, because this is one of the cities suffering most from them," Torralbo said.

Ana Cortés, an activist with the platform, said housing had become "a matter of life and death". "We have gone from a housing crisis to a humanitarian crisis. Women in particular are paying a huge price to keep their homes, raise their children and keep a roof over their heads. We are completely unprotected by all those in government," she said.

"The government has to put an end to evictions. We cannot normalise putting older people out on the street and leaving them at risk of losing their lives. Enough is enough," she stated.

Teresa, a woman facing eviction, also appealed to politicians at every level to intervene. "I'm on the streets. I'm sleeping on a bench tonight. Please help me," she cried.

"They didn't even give us enough money to stay in a guesthouse. I have a sick son and they threw us out like dogs. I'm just like Maricarmen. We need a home. We're people."

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city