MiColchón expands atMalaga's El Viso industrial estate with new 1,200sqm showroom The Malaga-based "kings of rest" have opened a major new space on Avenida Los Vegas, aiming to create one of Europe's premier sofa and armchair exhibitions

Juan Soto Málaga Monday, 13 April 2026, 14:28 Share

Malaga bedding specialists, MiColchón, are set to conquer the living room. The company has officially opened a new 1,200-square-metre extension at the El Viso industrial estate, dedicated entirely to high-end sofas and armchairs.

Located on Avenida Los Vegas, the new showroom is annexed to the brand's existing flagship store. The expansion brings the total floor space at the site to a massive 3,200 square metres, allowing the company to showcase over 50 new models from prestigious international brands, including Norway’s Stressless and Italy’s Incanto.

According to manager Jacobo Guerrero, the move is a natural progression for a business that has been diversifying into the sofa sector since 2018.

"Sofas take up a lot of volume, and we needed a significant amount of space to display them the way we wanted," Guerrero explained. "We already had the mattress market under control, and now we want to move forward in this field with the same high standards and quality we are known for."

The expansion has also had a positive impact on the local economy, resulting in the creation of five new jobs.

The new showroom features a "Colchonología" (Mattress-ology) approach — a term coined by the brand to describe their scientific focus on rest. Products range from bespoke reading chairs and individual recliners to high-density foam sofas designed for longevity. Guerrero noted that the team visited 200 factories to source the best materials and fabrics to ensure the range meets both premium and budget-friendly needs.

The opening of the new area of sofas and armchairs has allowed the incorporation of more than 50 models and the hiring of five people.

In the new shop they offer all kinds of products designed for relaxation, including sofas, individual armchairs, reading chairs and even beds. They also have prices to suit all budgets, from the highest quality and fabrics to other more accessible ones, but always with high-density foams so that they don't cause problems. "We have been to 200 factories to be able to offer the best", he points out.

MiColchón currently has 17 shops throughout the province and other parts of Andalusia. The last of these opened last November in Fuengirola and they are already working on the opening of a third point of sale in Granada. No date has yet been set for this one, although the company is confident that it will become a benchmark for relaxation in the neighbouring city. It will have 1,500 square metres and many of the same advances as in the capital.

At the same time, MiColchón has started to market its products throughout Spain through a network of independent salespeople. In this sense, it has converted its warehouse on Avenida Ortega y Gasset into a wholesale shop to offer its Nordswiss mattresses all over the country. They are the kings of rest for a reason.

Since 1980

The history of MiColchón has its roots in the Cordoba town of Palma del Río, where Manuel Guerrero, the father of the current owners, opened a mattress shop in the early 1980s. It was a shop that soon achieved great notoriety, although his entrepreneurial nature, desire to grow and desire to get closer to the sea encouraged him to move to the eastern part of the capital, where he opened the historic Colchonería El Palo.

The change to MiColchón took place in 2002 after Manuel's retirement and the expansion of the chain. Already consolidated in El Palo, they opened a 400 square metre shop in the Suárez area "which was a big hit". Later came those located in Santa Bárbara, Velázquez and, in March 2016, they opened the renovated rest centre on Avenida de Los Vega.

With this Friday's opening, the group now has 17 shops in the provinces of Malaga and Granada, while new openings are announced in Cordoba, Cadiz and Murcia. The Los Vegas shop has 20 employees, bringing the Malaga-based business group's total number of direct jobs to 60, plus a further 40 indirect jobs.