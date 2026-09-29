Metro train evacuated after coming to a standstill in a tunnel in Malaga city centre

At around 5pm on Tuesday, a Malaga city metro train had to be evacuated after breaking down inside the tunnel as it passed through the ... city centre, between Guadamedina and Atarazanas stations.

Witnesses to the incident told SUR that the driver noticed the train was behaving abnormally and activated the emergency brakes. Apparently, after the incident, it was clear that one of the carriages had ended up "in a strange position, as if it had sunk towards the track", according to the same sources.

The regional ministry of public works at the Junta de Andalucía explained that, following the detection of a technical fault - the cause of which will be determined later at the workshop - passengers were evacuated immediately and without incident. The passengers walked about 50 metres to the Guadalmedina station to exit the underpass.

The regional ministry of public works has confirmed that traffic has returned to normal via a diversion to bypass the section of track occupied by the broken-down train. Services are continuing as usual, with the disruption lasting just 11 minutes. The affected train is due to be removed on Tuesday night, once operating hours have ended.