Massive fire in Malaga city centre forces complete hotel evacuation and closure of several streets

Juan Cano Malaga 25/05/2026 Actualizado a las 09:47h.

A massive fire forced the complete evacuation of the Ibis hotel and the closure of several streets in the centre of Malaga early on Monday.

The fire started at Le Grand Café and spread to the hotel, which is right above it.

As a precaution, the Local Police closed Calle Cerrojo to vehicle traffic and all pedestrian access points around the building.

Firefighters are still working at the scene to extinguish the fire. The smoke is visible from different points in the city.