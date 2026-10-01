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Malaga investigates man's death following body discovery on a bench in Jardín de los Monos

The National Police are considering an overdose hypothesis, while awaiting the autopsy results to establish the cause of death

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Malaga investigates man&#039;s death following body discovery on a bench in Jardín de los Monos
María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Investigations are under way in Malaga city following the discovery on Wednesday afternoon of a body in the central Plaza Victoria, popularly known as the ... Jardín de los Monos.

The National Police have reported that the cause of death may have been an overdose, although this hypothesis is pending the autopsy results.

Shortly before 5.30pm, the emergency services received a call reporting that a man lying on a bench might have died, as he was not breathing. The coordination centre mobilised the Local Police and the emergency medical services, but they could only verify the man's death.

The judicial police removed the body and transferred it to the institute of forensic medicine, where an autopsy will establish the cause of death.

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Malaga investigates man's death following body discovery on a bench in Jardín de los Monos

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Malaga investigates man's death following body discovery on a bench in Jardín de los Monos