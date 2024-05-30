Man in critical condition after new shooting on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 30 May 2024, 08:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Police are investigating a new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol, this time in the García Grana neighbourhood of Malaga city. A man was seriously injured in the early hours of this Thursday morning (30 May) after being shot at least four times in the back.

The incident happened at around 2.30am in the Calle Virgen del Pilar area. Police officers and the 061 emergency medical services, who were quickly on the scene, worked to stabilise the injured man before transferring him to the Regional Hospital in the city. His condition, according to SUR sources, was critical.

A large group of people came out of their homes when they heard the shots. The atmosphere in the area became increasingly tense as the early hours of the morning progressed. National and Local Police officers set up a strong security operation to prevent further clashes.