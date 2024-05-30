Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man in critical condition after new shooting on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Man in critical condition after new shooting on the Costa del Sol

The victim was shot at least four times in the back in the early hours of this Thursday morning

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 08:11

Police are investigating a new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol, this time in the García Grana neighbourhood of Malaga city. A man was seriously injured in the early hours of this Thursday morning (30 May) after being shot at least four times in the back.

The incident happened at around 2.30am in the Calle Virgen del Pilar area. Police officers and the 061 emergency medical services, who were quickly on the scene, worked to stabilise the injured man before transferring him to the Regional Hospital in the city. His condition, according to SUR sources, was critical.

A large group of people came out of their homes when they heard the shots. The atmosphere in the area became increasingly tense as the early hours of the morning progressed. National and Local Police officers set up a strong security operation to prevent further clashes.

