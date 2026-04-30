Malaga's video game museum explores the world of Lego

Matías Stuber Malasa 30/04/2026 a las 10:58h.

The second floor of the video game museum in Malaga city centre resembles a large children's playroom. All that's missing is a wicker basket overflowing with pieces to complete a world that embodies everything Lego evokes in the collective imagination.

The Danish brand, with over 90 years of history, has arrived in Malaga with an exhibition that offers a journey through all the worlds of Lego: from the handcrafted construction of figures and scenes to the leap to computers and consoles.

'Lego Gaming: The Exhibition' includes a giant Pikachu and a giant Mario; a Sonic figure chasing classic gold rings; and complex constructions from the world of Minecraft.

Decorated with great care and vibrant colours, the venue creates a welcoming and bright atmosphere. It is designed for adults and families with children. Yes, adults, because the number of older fans has been increasing in recent years. They call themselves 'AFOL' (Adult Fans of Lego).

According to estimates, more than 800 billion Lego pieces have been produced in the world so far, with tens of millions more added every day. There is even an International Lego Day, celebrated on 28 January - the exact date in 1958 when the modern Lego brick design was patented in Denmark.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to participate in building a giant Lego mosaic. According to Lego, the activity of building with the famous bricks also fosters creativity and teamwork.

The exhibition will be at the OXO Museo Málaga until 1 November. Tickets cost 15 euros for adults and 12 euros for children between the ages of six and 13, which also applies to holders of a youth card. Discounts are also available for family tickets.