Malaga's port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass

EP Monday, 13 April 2026, 10:52 Share

The Muelle Uno promenade at Malaga Port brought together 600 people to paint the city with the colours of the Tip Toe festival (black and pink) and dance to the rhythm of eleven well-known musical pieces on Sunday, 12 April.

This pioneering event in Malaga is part of the International Dance Festival that artist Antonio Banderas is organising with the help of one of the most internationally renowned Spanish ballet dancers - Lucía Lacarra. The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank is hosting the festival until 19 April.

Zoom Lucía Lacarra leads the dance class. Marilú Báez

A total of 600 students, teachers and dance professionals from all over Andalucía and the province of Malaga participated in this unique event, according to a statement from CaixaBank.

The students came from different dance centres in Malaga such as the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Pepa Flores, the Ateneo de Música y Danza, the Conservatorio Superior de Danza Ángel Pericet and the Academia de Danza Cristina Mesa.

Marilú Báez

Schools and academies from other municipalities such as Torremolinos, Mijas, Nerja and Marbella also joined, in addition to centres from outside the province such as the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza 'Luis del Río' in Cordoba, the Escuela de Danza Teresa Guerrero in Seville, the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza in Granada or Broadwayhouse in Madrid.

Many locals, curious onlookers and relatives of the participants enjoyed the performance on Sunday. The initiative reflects not only the discipline, work and dedication behind ballet, but also the beauty and elegance of this art.

Also on Sunday, this time indoors, at the theatre in Soho, French company Malandain Ballet Biarritz performed Les Saisons.

At the Sohrlin Andalucía on Monday, the Bavarian Junior Ballet company is holding the international audition for dancers between 17 and 21 years of age.

Tickets are available on the theatre's website, at the box office and at all El Corte Inglés points of sale.