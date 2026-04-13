Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
600 dancers performing at Malaga's Muelle Uno promenade. Marilú Báez
Culture

Malaga's port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass

The event is part of the Tip Toe dance festival Antonio Banderas is organising with the help of one of the most internationally renowned Spanish ballet dancers

EP

Monday, 13 April 2026, 10:52

The Muelle Uno promenade at Malaga Port brought together 600 people to paint the city with the colours of the Tip Toe festival (black and pink) and dance to the rhythm of eleven well-known musical pieces on Sunday, 12 April.

This pioneering event in Malaga is part of the International Dance Festival that artist Antonio Banderas is organising with the help of one of the most internationally renowned Spanish ballet dancers - Lucía Lacarra. The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank is hosting the festival until 19 April.

Lucía Lacarra leads the dance class.

Zoom

Lucía Lacarra leads the dance class. Marilú Báez

A total of 600 students, teachers and dance professionals from all over Andalucía and the province of Malaga participated in this unique event, according to a statement from CaixaBank.

The students came from different dance centres in Malaga such as the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Pepa Flores, the Ateneo de Música y Danza, the Conservatorio Superior de Danza Ángel Pericet and the Academia de Danza Cristina Mesa.

Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - Malaga&#039;s port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass
Imagen secundaria 1 - Malaga&#039;s port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass
Imagen secundaria 2 - Malaga&#039;s port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass

Schools and academies from other municipalities such as Torremolinos, Mijas, Nerja and Marbella also joined, in addition to centres from outside the province such as the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza 'Luis del Río' in Cordoba, the Escuela de Danza Teresa Guerrero in Seville, the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza in Granada or Broadwayhouse in Madrid.

Many locals, curious onlookers and relatives of the participants enjoyed the performance on Sunday. The initiative reflects not only the discipline, work and dedication behind ballet, but also the beauty and elegance of this art.

Also on Sunday, this time indoors, at the theatre in Soho, French company Malandain Ballet Biarritz performed Les Saisons.

At the Sohrlin Andalucía on Monday, the Bavarian Junior Ballet company is holding the international audition for dancers between 17 and 21 years of age.

Tickets are available on the theatre's website, at the box office and at all El Corte Inglés points of sale.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Work starts next week on landmark CaixaForum building in Malaga city
  2. 2 Malaga mayor looks to Guadalhorce Valley to solve housing shortage and calls for more commuter trains
  3. 3 Malaga city now has 21 active wells as reservoir water alternative
  4. 4 Founders recognised on Marbella golf club anniversary
  5. 5 Four companies bid for Los Boliches stadium contract
  6. 6 Easter tourism peak for Costa del Sol hotels turns out better than expected
  7. 7 Malaga province foster programme overwhelmed by increase in children in need of care

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga's port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass

Malaga&#039;s port hosts 600 dancers in open-air ballet masterclass