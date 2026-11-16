Malaga's planetarium project re-emerges thanks to local and foreign investors

Malaga's project to build a planetarium on a council-owned plot of land next to Campamento Benítez and Ikea is taking a new direction ... that could lead to its eventual completion, after six years of inactivity.

The concession, initially proposed by a company from Jaén, was awarded in a tender in 2020 to a consortium comprising local engineering firm Gestomer, Malaga-based astronomer Alberto Castro Tirado and the multinational Sky-Skan.

Since then, however, the financial difficulties the contractors have faced have hampered the launch of the project, which could now look forward to a more promising future following the arrival of new investors, both local and foreign. According to sources, they have reached an agreement with the concessionaires to launch the project and bring it out of the limbo.

Several weeks ago they submitted the detailed construction plans to the urban planning department, endorsed by the association of architects. This was one of the outstanding conditions regarding the planning permission, which had been granted but not formally issued.

Another condition was the payment of a deposit of 75,283 euros to guarantee that the trees in the construction area would be replanted on the same plot of land. The construction of the planetarium will involve the removal of 234 trees and the transplanting of a further ten.

Location of the plot earmarked for the planetarium, next to the former Campamento Benítez. (Sur)

Private operators had a maximum of six months to meet these conditions in order to have their licence issued. In May 2024, however, they submitted a request for an extension to fulfil these requirements, "citing the complexity and unique nature of the approved project".

In August last year, the urban planning department issued a formal notice to the developers demanding that they fulfil the outstanding conditions for the licence to be issued, giving them 15 days to do so or to submit their response to this demand.

As the planning permission has not yet been granted, the three-month period in the tender for work on the planetarium to commence has not yet begun. The developers' failure to comply has, until now, entitled the city council to revoke the planning permission. However, municipal officials have preferred to wait until they secured the necessary funding to carry out the project.

The transfer of the plot to the planetarium developers has not yet been finalised because they had to provide documentation and ensure they were up to date with payment of the annual fee of 115,000 euros per year.

In recent years, the planetarium's promoters have stated on several occasions that they were on the verge of securing the necessary funding to carry out the project. This goal now seems certain, given the steps they have taken with the urban planning department and the information they have provided to senior municipal officials. The financial injection they have secured will enable them to commence the works and cover the concession fee required to formalise the acquisition of the land.

The science and leisure facility will be built on a plot of 8,800 square metres. It will take the form of a building with an organic, sinuous design and a floor area of 4,500 square metres. It will be a centre for family entertainment, science and technology. It will have over 100 parking spaces.

The centrepiece of the project, worth over ten million euros, will be a giant dome 27 metres in diameter, beneath which a 430-seat tiered auditorium will be built, dimensions which will make the Malaga facility the fourth-largest planetarium in the world and the leading attraction in Southwestern Europe.

Large-format LED screens

The venue, which is expected to attract half a million visitors a year, will feature a state-of-the-art system of large-format LED screens with a resolution exceeding 8K, developed in collaboration with partner Sky-Skan International.

This state-of-the-art technology represents a significant leap forward compared to traditional projection systems by ensuring higher levels of brightness, contrast and realism, which will allow visitors to "virtually travel through nebulae and black holes, explore the depths of the ocean or venture inside the human body with microscopic detail".

Beyond the astronomical show, the centre will be founded on the concept of "theatre to educate and entertain", based on an interactive approach where "not touching is forbidden". Its facilities will host interactive workshops focused on Steam disciplines (science, technology, engineering, arts, humanities and mathematics), holiday camps, permanent and temporary exhibition areas with dynamic content, as well as lectures by internationally renowned scientists.

Furthermore, the seating layout and the versatility of the main hall will allow the space to transform into a multimedia auditorium equipped to host concerts, artistic performances, corporate events or scientific gatherings such as the Congreso Internacional de Astrofísica Robótica.

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