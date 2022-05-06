Malaga’s megayacht marina receives its first luxury craft The new facility in the city’s port has partially opened and is expected to be fully-operational at the beginning of June

The Pantera, the first craft to moor in the new megayacht marina in the Port of Malaga. / SALVAVOR SALAS

The Pantera, a 35-metre-long Azimut Grande craft, sailed into Malaga on Thusday and became the first vessel to dock at the new megayacht marina in the city. Just an hour later, the 4Ever, a 20-metre catamaran joined her. Both vessels have scheduled stopovers of between two and eight days and are moored in the area near the lighthouse.

Almost a year after the first stone of IGY Málaga Marina was laid, the new facility for luxury craft has been partially opened ahead of the full opening, scheduled to take place at the beginning of June.

Currently, the Port Authority has authorised a partial opening of 200 metres of the new maritime facility at the Guadiaro dock. The marina’s IGY and Ocean Capital Partners teams said the first docking manoeuvres took place “with maximum comfort and simplicity” for the crews, thanks to the cooperation of the Port Authority.

Docking in the heart of the city

Over the next few weeks, the finishing works will continue on the rest of the dock and on the breakwater that will be located near the Boathouse. The marina’s promoters are working with the objective that all the work be completed at the beginning of June, and the entire mooring line will be put into service, with a maximum capacity for 31 moorings for boats with lengths between 30 and 180 metres.

"This partial opening happens at the height of the activity of megayachts sailing in the vicinity of the Costa del Sol, so it is to be expected that more vessels of this type will be seen in the coming days docking in the heart of the city," said Ocean Capital Partners.

The Malaga megayacht marina will offer a high-power electricity supply to moored craft so they will be able to turn off their own generators, making savings in polluting emissions into the air.

The facility is expected to have an estimated annual impact of more than 100 million euros in the city, as well as the creation of more than 800 direct and indirect jobs. Some 115 workers have participated in the construction of the marina.