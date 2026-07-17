Malaga's Google centre opens vacancies with salaries higher than the mayor's

Nuria Triguero 17/07/2026 a las 11:59h.

Jobs in the IT sector in Malaga have shown significant salary increases over the last decade. Although salaries are still lower than in Madrid or Barcelona, some local and multinational companies have reduced the tech pay gap.

Google is among the companies driving up the average salary in the tech sector in Malaga. This is now more evident thanks to the EU's requirement to specify salaries in job vacancies through.

In compliance with regulations, Google has disclosed the salaries for upcoming vacancies in Malaga. The most senior and specialised profiles in high-demand fields such as AI or threat detection can earn more than 100,000 euros annually. One could say they are better paid than the mayor, for example, who earns around 95,000 euros gross per year.

One of the job openings is for a Senior Software Engineer specialising in threat intelligence. This role, which requires a minimum of five years of experience, comes with a salary range of 92,000 to 94,500 euros, plus a 15 per cent variable bonus, company shares and other benefits.

Salaries for junior engineers at Google are also well above the average. For example, another job posting for a Level II software engineer with one year of experience offers a salary of around 56,000 euros plus a 15 per cent bonus.

Tough selection

Of course, these salaries aren't within everyone's reach.

The company reportedly receives approximately three million job applications worldwide each year, resulting in an extremely low acceptance rate of less than one per cent. By comparison, Harvard University accepts about 3.5 per cent of its applicants.

The first filter is automatic, as is obvious. If you manage to catch the attention of Google's human recruiters, you should prepare for three to five job interviews (five for technical profiles).

These interviews combine two methodologies. On the one hand, there's what they call a "structured interview", which consists of a series of objective questions, the same for all candidates interviewed for the same position. On the other hand, there are "open-ended" questions. This is the most challenging and dreaded part of the process.

There are blogs, video tutorials and even books to help candidates prepare for these interviews and Google's ultra-demanding selection process.

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