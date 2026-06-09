Malaga's Armengual de la Mota area to return to normal this summer following advancing metro works

Ignacio Lillo 09/06/2026 a las 16:43h.

The works to extend Malaga's metro towards Hospital Civil and the future Hospital Virgen de la Esperanza are progressing well, marking the 20-year anniversary since the start of the first metro construction. The section towards Blas de Lezo is also about to begin.

This summer will see two milestones, according to the schedule of the regional ministry of public works. The most important step is the restoration of Armengual de la Mota and its surroundings, which includes the return of the statue of Father Arnáiz.

The redevelopment work is under way, in coordination with the city council. The Armengual development and its restoration should happen this summer.

The beginning of section III

The second milestone will take place at section III. The contract was announced on 19 May, with a budget of 48.24 million euros and a 36-month timeframe. In the coming days, the contract for technical assistance to the project management team will also be signed.

If everything goes according to plan, construction should start at the end of June.

Returning to the first section (Calle Hilera and Calle Santa Elena), the budget has already reached 53.15 million (including the first amendment), for a 637-metre stretch and one station (Hilera). Construction began on 20 January 2024 and the budget execution rate exceeds 70 per cent.

Excavation of the necropolis

The first section of the project was progressing according to schedule (the planned completion date was January 2027), but the discovery of a Roman necropolis required revising the roadmap.

This section covers an area of almost 400 linear metres, equivalent to 63 per cent of the route. The resolution the regional ministry of culture issued on 12 December 2025 ordered a new work schedule, given the site's historical significance.

Currently, the number of tombs stands at a total of 690, according to data the Andalusian regional ministry of development has confirmed.

Future tasks include the extraction and display of the most monumental structures in the museum at the Guadalmedina metro station.

Progress on section II

Meanwhile, section II of the extension, whose construction began on 3 July 2025, is 653 metres long and includes the La Trinidad station, with a budget of 46.4 million euros and a completion timeframe of 36 months.

Its route connects the end of section I (Guadalmedina-Hilera) with Calle Santa Elena and Calle Eugenio Gross. It ends at the beginning of section III (Blas de Lezo).

The construction site occupies almost the entire length of Calle Eugenio Gross. To mitigate the loss of parking spaces, workers opened a car park for residents on Calle Jorge Loring (32 spaces, in service since 20 March). A similar car park (32 spaces) will soon open nearby.

Workers are also advancing in rerouting sewerage, water supply, gas, voltage, telephone and telecommunications networks.