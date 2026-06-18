Malaga wins 210,000 euros from ONCE lottery draw in Cruz de Humilladero

SUR 18/06/2026 a las 12:56h.

The ONCE lottery draw this Wednesday has left 210,000 euros in Malaga, with six winning tickets worth 35,000 euros each sold by Francisco Tomás García.

García has been a lottery vendor since 2019 and he's been spreading good fortune from his stand on Calle Alozaina in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

"Last night I was so happy because I thought the last two numbers had matched. The two, the three and the five. I was overjoyed, I couldn't believe it," he told SUR on Thursday morning.

"I'm so happy, it's a prize that's perfect for the summer, for those holidays," he said. "I've sold the tickets to my regular customers, who deserve it for being here every day. I can't wait to tell them," he stated. "It's a great joy that I intend to share with everyone."

The 17 June draw, dedicated to Barcelona as World Capital of Architecture 2026, awarded 350,000 euros in prizes across ten winning tickets sold in Seville and another ticket worth 35,000 in the Sevillian town of Morón de la Frontera.

In total, 595,000 euros in major prizes between the two Andalusian provinces. The remaining prizes have landed in the Canary Islands, Castilla y León and Galicia.

The ONCE daily ticket offers a top prize of 500,000 euros for the winning number and series combination and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for matching all five digits of the winning number.

In addition, there are 450 prizes of 250 euros for matching the first four digits and another 450 for matching the last four; 9,000 prizes of 25 euros for matching the first or last three digits; and 9,000 for matching the first or last two digits (six euros). A two-euro refund is also available for matching either the first or last digit of the winning number.

For Friday, the Eurojackpot, the mega European lottery sold in Spain by ONCE along with 18 other countries in the European Economic Area, offers a jackpot of 65 million euros.

ONCE is part of the organisation's social, safe, responsible and solidarity lottery products. It has tools to control gambling, ban the sale to minors or the use of credit, among other measures.